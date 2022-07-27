Independent TV
Researchers say Loch Ness Monster is ‘plausible’ after fossil discovery in Morocco
The Loch Ness Monster’s existence is “plausible” after fossils of plesiosaurs were found in a 100-million year old river system that is now Morocco’s Sahara Desert, researchers have said.
A new paper from the University of Bath suggests that plesiosaurs, once thought to be sea creatures, may have lived in freshwater - meaning the theory that the monster could have been a prehistoric reptile is likely.
“The ancient Moroccan river contained so many carnivores all living alongside each other. This was no place to go for a swim,” coauthor Dave Martill said.
