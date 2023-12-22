Drivers scuffle on highway after car flips in Long Island crash

Watch a scuffle break out on a Long Island highway following a car crash, after which three people were arrested on Wednesday, 20 December.

According to police, two vehicles crashed on Sunrise Highway at around 12:35pm.

After the crash in which a car was flipped onto its side, occupants of the vehicles, who allegedly knew each other, began to fight.

Footage captures suspects wielding pieces of wood and swinging them before bystanders intervened to break up the fight.

Multiple people were taken to local hospitals afterward for non-life-threatening injuries.