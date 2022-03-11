Russian airstrikes hit city of Lutsk in Western Ukraine

Local authorities have said Russian strikes had hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia’s main attack targets elsewhere in the country.

Also on Friday, three air strikes in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killing at least one person, state emergency services said, adding that the strikes were close to a kindergarten and an apartment building.

