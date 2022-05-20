Man attacks tube passengers with machete in terrifying footage

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking a passenger on the Tube with a machete.

Ricky Morgan, 34, pulled the knife from his bag and launched the assault on a stranger on a busy Jubilee line service on 9 July 2021.

Morgan was found guilty of attempted murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place on Friday (20 May) following a trial at the Old Bailey.

His victim, James Porritt, said the attack has changed his and his family’s lives “forever.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.