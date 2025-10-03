‘Get back... he has a bomb’: Armed police at Manchester synagogue attack warn public

Armed police are seen trying to get members of public away from the scene of an attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester on Thursday (2 October).

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were both killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, after attacker Al-Shamie drove into a group of people and stabbed a man.

Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the car and stabbing attack on Thursday morning.

An officer in this video can be heard shouting: “Everybody else, get back. If you’re not involved, move back, get away... he has a bomb, go away.”