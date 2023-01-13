A custody van arrived at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Friday (13 January) ahead of the hearing for Connor Chapman, charged with the Christmas Eve murder of Elle Edwards.

The 22-year-old has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, and handling stolen goods.

Ms Edwards, 26, was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December.

