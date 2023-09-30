I feel empty’: Armenians describe escape after fall of Nagorno-Karabakh

Terrified families fleeing in fear of ethnic cleansing after the collapse of Nagorno-Karabakh are running out of water and fuel during the desperate two-day journey to neighbouring Armenia.

David, an 18-year-old refugee said he feels “empty inside” after being forced to leave his home.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an enclave of ethnic Armenians surrounded by Azerbaijan.

The area had enjoyed de facto independence for three decades despite being internationally recognised as being part of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning military operation earlier this month to retake the enclave.

More than 90,000 Karabakh Armenians – around three-quarters of the total population – have now left their homes, many leaving behind all their belongings.