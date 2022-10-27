The Dutch government is investigating reports that China has illegally opened at least two police stations in the Netherlands since 2018.

According to an investigation by RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money, the stations have been used to put pressure on dissident Chinese people in the country.

A report from NGO Safeguard Defenders said that China had police “service stations” in 12 EU countries.

“We are now investigating as a ministry what is going on with the centers, and when we have more intel about it we can determine the appropriate action,” spokesperson Maxime Hovenkamp said.

