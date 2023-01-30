Health secretary says NHS is being built ‘back to where we want it to be’

Steve Barclay told the Commons that the NHS is being built "back to where we want it to be."

The health secretary was making a statement on the Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan on Monday, 30 January.

He said the system is recovering after the pressure it was put under during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the points of the plan was a commitment to "year-on-year" improvements in A&E waiting times and to improve ambulance times.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.