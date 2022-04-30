Nicola Sturgeon has commented on the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish and she said that this situation couldn’t have had “any other outcome”.

The First Minister of Scotland reacted to news of the MP’s resignation as she campaigned in Burntisland, Fife, on Saturday.

Sturgeon said this should be a moment for society to say “enough is enough” when it comes to misogyny.

“We are at a point where we have to change it [men’s behaviour],” added Sturgeon.