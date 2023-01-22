Sturgeon says transgender people ‘should not be weaponised’ after gender bill blocked

Nicola Sturgeon feels "very strongly" that transgender people "should not be weaponised" in the wake of the blocking of Scotland's gender reform bill.

She claimed that Westminster made the move for two reasons, neither of which are "to do with concerns about the equality act."

The first reason, she told Laura Kuenssberg, is that they are "shamefully and disgracefully trying to stoke a culture war" to appeal to their base.

Secondly, she alleged that they are "undermining and delegitimising the Scottish parliament."

