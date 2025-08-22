Moment overtaking pick-up truck narrowly misses children getting off school bus

This is the moment an overtaking pick-up truck mounts a grass verge and narrowly misses a group of students getting off a school bus.

Footage captured by the bus’s dash camera in May shows the red truck passing the vehicle on its right shoulder as students were crossing the road. None of the students were hit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was able to track down the driver, who was cited for the incident.

“With school back in session, this is a reminder: STOP for school buses when their lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended,” the Gallipolis City Schools said as they shared the clip on Wednesday (20 August).