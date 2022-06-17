Paul Scully pleads with rail workers planning to strike

Paul Scully issued an appeal to rail workers planning on walking out next week, urging them to "get around the table."

Union members from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will walk out from Network rail and 13 train operating companies in a dispute over pay and job losses.

"If you strike, you risk other businesses, other people's livelihoods, but also the rail system up and down the country including in London," the Small Business minister said.

