Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt refused to stand by her call for benefits to rise in line with inflation, as she plead her case for becoming the next prime minister.

Mordaunt appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where she said she won’t be drawn “into the detail” but recognises the UK needs “stability” from their next leader.

“We have to make efficiency savings”, she said. “I’m not being drawn into the detail...our mandate lies in the 2019 manifesto.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.