Peter Bone challenges BBC to invite him on to discuss bill to scrap licence fee

Peter Bone has challenged the BBC to invite him onto one of their programme to discuss his effort to scrap the licence fee.

The Conservative MP has submitted a bill to scrap the abolish the fee and require the BBC to be funded by a subscription instead.

During an appearance on GB News, Mr Bone questioned the corporation’s decision to not invite him for an interview, calling them “institutionally biased”.

“Now, BBC, if you’re really independent, why don’t you have me on the Today programme to discuss this. Stop pretending this bill isn’t coming,” he said.

