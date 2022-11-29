Police bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine

Police have taken down a European ‘super-cartel’ that controlled one third of the cocaine on the continent.

Under Operation Desert Light, authorities from Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) worked together to seize more than 30 tonnes of the drug.

Forty-nine suspects were arrested during raids in Europe and the UAE between 8 and 19 November, Europol said.

The operation targeted “both the command-and-control centre and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe.”

