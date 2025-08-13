Labour minister Diana Johnston has vowed that “every community” in England and Wales will now have a named and contactable police officer.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (13 August), the policing minister explained that 3,000 new police officers have been recruited to help in neighbourhoods “up and down the country”.

She said that members of the public are now able to find their local officer by entering their postcode on their force’s website or enquiring over the phone.

“ We wanted to make sure this works for policing. We're not just telling them we want them to make it work for them,” she said, confirming that the government has given the police £200m to implement this scheme.