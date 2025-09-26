This is the moment police use new bodycam technology to real-time translate a suspect who doesn’t speak English.

Deputies were called into action on September 8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico after receiving a call from a UPS driver saying a man had jumped on his truck and forced him to drive.

After pulling over the vehicle, police detained 35-year-old Mukhammed-Emin Idrisov who claimed he didn’t speak English.

Officers were able to use a new function on their bodycams which provided realtime translations to question Idrisov.

Idrisov has been charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.