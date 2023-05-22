Brawl erupts as Kurdish parliament descends into chaos over elections

Chaos ensued after a brawl broke out in the Kurdish parliament in Erbil on Monday, 22 May, in a dispute over the electoral process.

Footage shows members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) scuffling over what local news reported was a falling-out over the "reactivation of the electoral commission."

KDP head Zana Mala Khalid told reporters that the parties have not been able to reach an understanding on the number of seats allocated for minorities in parliament, Rudaw reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.