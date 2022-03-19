Pope visits Ukrainian children escaped from Russian invasion at Rome hospital

Pope Francis paid a visit to some of the Ukrainian children who escaped the Russian invasion of their homeland and are currently being treated at the Vatican’s paediatric hospital in Rome.

The Vatican said the Bambino Gesù hospital is currently tending to 19 Ukrainian refugees, and that overall some 50 have passed through since the conflict started.

Francis met with all the young patients in their rooms before returning back to the Vatican.

Francis has spoken out about the “barbarity” of the war and especially the death and injury it has caused Ukrainian children and families.