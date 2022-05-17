Prince William visits UAE to offer Queen’s condolences after ruler’s death

Prince William travelled to the United Arab Emirates to deliver condolences on behalf of the Queen and the royal family on the death of the country’s ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Duke of Cambridge paid his respects during a meeting with the federation’s new president and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday (16 May).

William’s visit to the oil-rich emirate comes as presidents and prime ministers from around the world descend on the UAE.

