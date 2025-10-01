Princess Anne leaves poignant tribute at memorial for child victims of Ukraine war

Princess Anne left a poignant tribute at a memorial for fallen children during a visit to Ukraine.

The royal visited Kyiv on Tuesday (30 September) to highlight the traumatic experience of children living on the front line, Buckingham Palace said.

As part of her visit, which was not publicised ahead of time for security reasons, the princess placed a teddy bear with a black and yellow ribbon tied around its neck at the base of the memorial which was already filled with other tributes.

“That was one that my daughter had,” she told first lady Olena Zelenska, who also left a bear in tribute.

The site in the Ukrainian capital commemorates more than 650 children who have died since the start of the conflict in 2022.