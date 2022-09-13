The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an “opportunity for peacemaking” with the royal family, Oprah Winfrey has said.

Speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, 12 September, the talk show host said she hopes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can reconnect with their family members following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“My father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking. And hopefully, there will be that,” Ms Winfrey said.

