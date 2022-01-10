‘Despicable’: Angela Rayner slams PM for attending lockdown-breaking No 10 party

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has said that it is "disgusting" and "despicable" that Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly attended a lockdown-breaking party in the No 10 garden.

The party took place on 20 May 2020, when Covid restrictions banned meetings with more than one other person outdoors.

On Monday, ITV News reported that a leaked email sent by Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, invited more than 100 staff to attend and “bring your own booze”.

Metropolitan Police have said they are “in contact” with the Cabinet Office about the alleged breach of restrictions.

