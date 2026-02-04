Reform UK politician threatens to walk off TV show during Epstein files debate

A Reform UK mayor threatened to walk off a live broadcast during a debate over the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Monday (2 February), during an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show, Andrea Jenkyns, the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire butted heads with Marina Purkiss when the journalist brought up the files still yet to be released under Donald Trump.

Prukiss said: “There is no mention of you (Reform UK) talking about women or girls unless through the lens of immigration, but here, when you’re faced with a guy [Trump] who is on your side, not a peep.”

The exchange became heated and Jenkyns claimed that she would leave as she could “not get a word in edgeways”. Vine stepped in to diffuse the situation.