A new social media platform may be the answer to solving "online hate and toxic behaviours," Rio Ferdinand has said at the launch of the Diana Award’s annual anti-bullying campaign Don’t Face It Alone.

The former England footballer called for social media websites to be more accountable and backed the government’s Online Safety Bill, which will allow Ofcom to fine companies up to 10% of their turnover if they fail to protect children online.

"I think inspiring content and inspiring social media things is the way forward", Ferdinand said.

