RNLI rescue migrant casualties ‘found in’ English Channel

Migrants have been rescued from the Channel following “an incident” earlier this morning.

The RNLI confirmed lifeboats from Dover, Ramsgate, Dungeness and Littlestone were called by HM Coastguard to the incident in the Channel on Thursday.

A charity spokesman said: “This morning all-weather RNLI lifeboats from Dover, Ramsgate and Dungeness, along with Littlestone RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, were tasked to an incident in the Channel by HM Coastguard.

“On arrival at the scene, some casualties were found to be in the water. All casualties are believed to be accounted for and were brought to safety by the RNLI’s volunteer crews.”