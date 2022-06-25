‘People will die’: Women react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

Protesters have been reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v Wade, with one woman suggesting “people are going to die” after the constitutional right to an abortion was overturned.

Another pro-choice demonstrator suggested the fight to restore women's rights “starts now”.

“This is supposed to be an advanced country but we're really not portraying any of those beliefs anymore. We're regressing and people are going to die,” one protester said, close to tears.

