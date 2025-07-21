Russia 7.4 magnitude earthquake caught on camera before tsunami warning

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Sunday, July 20, at a depth of 12 miles.

Video footage shows the interior of a house shaking violently as the earthquake struck.

Windows and wardrobes can be seen pounding against the wall.The main tremor, which hit 89 miles east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, was preceded by an earlier 6.7 magnitude quake in the vicinity.

The quakes initially triggered a tsunami warning for Kamchatka and Hawaii, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later retracted the alert as the immediate danger passed.