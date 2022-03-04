Russia releases propaganda video for children about war in Ukraine

The Russian education ministry has released a propaganda video for children explaining the Ukrainian war.

The video shows 12-year-old singer Sofia Khomenko telling children viewers “we are going to have a lesson about world peace” as it portrays Nato as an aggressor and the United States as a warmonger.

Mrs Khomenko is joined by two male presenters who explain that many images and videos on the internet about the war in Ukraine are in fact from different conflicts.

