Russian air strike causes widespread devastation in village close to Kyiv

A Russian air strike caused widespread devastation in a village close to Kyiv on Thursday night.

Drone footage from the aftermath of the attack shows the damage to residential buildings in the centre of Byshiv.

Homes have been reduced to piles of rubble, while streets are lined with the charred chassis of cars.

Ukraine's Prosecutors Office has launched a criminal investigation into the attack.

