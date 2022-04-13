Russian military vehicles spotted near Finland border

Video footage appears to show Russia moving military equipment towards its border with Finland, as support for Nato membership continues to grow in the Nordic nation.

Prime minister Sanna Marin said possible membership would be discussed "within the coming weeks", following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

In an apparent warning, Russian forces have been seen moving military equipment, including coastal defence systems, on a road toward Helsinki.

The footage has been verified by Sky News.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned on Monday that expansion of Nato would "not bring stability" to Europe.

