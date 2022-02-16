Nato has not seen any sign of de-escalation on the Ukraine border, Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Despite the suggestion that Russia has reduced their military presence, Nato's secretary-general believes the Kremlin is instead continuing to build up troops.

"We have heard the signs from Moscow about the readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground," Mr Stoltenberg said.

"On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues to military build-up."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.