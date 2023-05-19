Moment Tejay Fletcher arrested for running multimillion-pound fraud shop

Dramatic footage shows the arrest of fraudster Tejay Fletcher, 35, the mastermind behind an online fraud shop used to con victims out of more than £100 million.

Fletcher was jailed for more than 13 years after making an estimated £2 million from the iSpoof.cc website.

Users could disguise phone calls so they appeared to be from a trusted organisation, such as a bank, so they could target bank accounts.

He was the founder of the site, which was brought down last year in the UK’s biggest fraud sting.

