Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu has revealed he was previously a model for stock photos while appearing on the Kelly Clarkson show.

A lot of the photos have already been dug up by people online after Liu shot to fame following his leading role in Marvel’s first Asian American superhero led movie.

The actor has since gotten into beef with the stock photo company iStock over how little he was paid for the work when he shared the images on his Twitter account.