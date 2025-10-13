Storm Alice forces Wayne Lineker’s Ocean Beach Club to close

Storm Alice forced the early closure of a notorious celebrity hotspot in Ibiza.

Ocean Beach Club, owned by Wayne Lineker, had to close early on Sunday (12 October) after torrential rain triggered flash floods across Spain.

Lineker shared video of the club being hit by the heavy rain and wind.

The downpours are part of a spell of severe weather driven by Storm Alice, which has battered parts of southeastern Spain, including the Balearic Islands, in recent days.

The club boss invited those who had been affected by the closure back for Ocean’s grand closing party.