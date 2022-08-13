Festival-goers flee in panic after stage collapses at Spain’s Medusa Festival

One person has died and at least 40 others were injured when high winds caused parts of a stage to collapse at the Medusa festival in Spain.

Footage showed festivalgoers running in panic after the incident, while others are seen continuing to party.

Tents were filmed blowing aggressively in the strong winds as gusts exceeded 80km/h (50mph) in the country’s eastern coastal region at the time.

The popular electronic music festival, which was due to continue until Sunday, has now been suspended.

Three of those injured in the early hours of Saturday suffered serious trauma, regional emergency services said.

