Starmer breaks silence after Rayner admits underpaying stamp duty on £800k Hove flat

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken for the first time since Angela Rayner amitted that she did not pay enough stamp duty on her £800,000 second property in Hove.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (3 September), Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch questioned why the deputy prime minister “is still in office” after she revealed that she had referred herself to the ethics adviser.

In response, Sir Keir said Ms Rayner “did the right thing” and he is “very proud to sit alongside her”.

He heaped praise on Ms Rayner, telling the Commons that she “is building 1.5 million homes”, bringing in “the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation” and applauded her for coming from a “working-class background”.