A shell of cabins remains after a roof was torn clean off during strong winds as Storm Eunice continues to cause chaos in the UK.

The dramatic footage from Deearna Withey shows the demolished cabin having landed on a car smashing the back end with shattered glass scattered all over the area.

More high winds were set to hamper clear-up efforts on Saturday after Storm Eunice left a trail of destruction and caused travel chaos for millions.

