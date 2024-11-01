Moment teen accused of deadly Halloween shooting is tackled by police

CCTV footage captures the moment a teenager accused of a deadly shooting in Orlando, Florida is tackled by a police officer.

Two people were killed, and six others were injured in the shooting, which happened as people celebrated Halloween on Thursday.

Police had responded to reports of shots being fired, when just a few minutes later, officers saw a second shooting nearby.

Police have since confirmed that a 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Those injured are currently in a stable condition.