Dashcam footage captures second crane collapse in two days in Thailand

Dashcam footage has captured the aftermath of a deadly crane collapse in Thailand, just a day after a similar incident in the country’s northeast killed 32.

A crane struck an elevated highway in Samut Sakhon, just outside Bangkok, before falling onto the road below. Video footage shows plumes of smoke smothering the area following the crash on Thursday (15 January).

At least two people have been killed and five injured after two vehicles were crushed in the collision.

It comes after at least 32 people were killed in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday (14 January) when a construction crane collapsed onto a moving train, causing it to derail.