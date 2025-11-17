Thomas Coombes backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign

Actor Thomas Coombes has backed The Independent's SafeCall campaign to help the 70,000 children who go missing every year in the UK.

Working in partnership with the charity Missing People, The Independent is helping to raise funds to launch a new service that will be a lifeline for children in crisis.

Co-designed and piloted by young people themselves, SafeCall will offer the support, safety and connection they need.

Now Baby Reindeer star Thomas has joined The Independent to make a public appeal to help protect missing children and bring them to safety.

Please donate now to the SafeCall campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Missing People, to help raise £165,000 to create a free service to help find new, safe futures for vulnerable children.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental, or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help