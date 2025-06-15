Tourist shatters ‘Van Gogh’ chair while posing for photos

A tourist sat on a “Van Gogh” chair at an art gallery before the piece collapsed underneath him.

CCTV footage showed a man and a woman inside the Palazzo Maffei art museum in Verona.

They pose for pictures by the Swarovski crystal-covered piece by Nicola Bolla, with the woman pretending to sit on the chair.

The man then sits on it before the artwork collapses, and the pair leave the room.

“An irresponsible gesture caused serious damage to Nicola Bolla’s “Van Gogh” chair, a very delicate work,” the museum said, later adding that the chair was able to be repaired.