Moment train manager who sexually assaulted teenager on carriage is arrested

Newly-released bodycam footage shows the moment a train manager who sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a carriage was arrested on the platform.

Nicholas McMurray, 38, was working as a Great Western Railway (GWR) train manager in June 2024 when he requested the 18-year-old’s ticket before adjusting her dress, British Transport Police said.

Body cam footage released in October 2025 shows police officers approaching McMurray at Swansea Station, where they arrest him, walk him out of the station and then place him in a police car.

The 38-year-old was jailed in February of this year for seven years after being found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration at Swansea Crown Court and put on the sex offenders' register for life.