Commuters jump barriers to try and catch train as strikes hit Britain

This is the moment London commuters jumped the barriers to try and catch a train, as strikes begin once again across Britain.

Video footage from 4 October shows panicked Londoners hopping over the turnstiles at Chelmsford station in Essex, when they discovered the barriers wouldn’t open.

With audible sounds of a train pulling up on the platform prompting desperate action, one morning commuter took the leap - which led to others then following suit.

With thousands of trains cancelled due to ongoing disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions, one eyewitness remarked, “We were angry and confused - we didn’t know if [the trains] were cancelled all day or if it was just this one morning train.”