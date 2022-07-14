Train drivers from eight rail companies set to walk-out in July strike

Train drivers at eight rail companies are to stage a 24-hour strike on a Saturday later this month in pay disputes, threatening more disruption to services.

Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on 30 July.

The action is in addition to a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at train companies and Network Rail on 27 July and by TSSA members on Avanti West Coast on the same day.

