Video: Marco Rubio interrupts Donald Trump with handwritten note on Gaza peace deal

President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Hamas and Israel to pause the two year long conflict.

Trump affirmed the news after being handed a note from Marco Rubio during ANTIFA meeting on Wednesday (8 October)

He later posted on Truth Social, stating: "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan."

Trump elaborated that under the agreement, "All of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line."

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X soon after, saying, "With God's help we will bring them all home."