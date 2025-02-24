Trump and Macron share awkward long handshake after White House snub

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron shared an awkward handshake after the US president snubbed his French counterpart by not greeting him at the White House upon his arrival on Monday, 24 February.

The pair are meeting to discuss ending Russia’s war on Ukraine and the future of U.S. relations with Europe.

They joined a call with other G7 leaders for talks on the invasion, which reached its third anniversary on Monday.

It comes after Mr Trump accused Britain and France of having “done nothing” to end the war in Ukraine and falsely accused Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky of being a “dictator.”