Donald Trump takes swipe at Prince Harry during state banquet speech

Donald Trump appeared to take a swipe at Prince Harry during his speech at the royal state banquet.

Whilst delivering a speech to 160 guests at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (17 September), the US president told the King that he has a “remarkable son in his royal highness Prince of Wales” - leaving out the Duke of Sussex completely.

He went on to applaud the “really amazing” William, saying that he believes he will have “an unbelievable amount of success in the future”.

The US president also showered praise on the Princess of Wales, saying she looked “so healthy, so beautiful”.