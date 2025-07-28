Donald Trump appeared to be drowned out by bagpipes as the US president greeted Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

Sir Keir and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer arrived at Turnberry ahead of the prime minister’s talks with the US president on Monday (28 July).

The prime minister and his wife were greeted with bagpipes as they arrived at the resort in South Ayrshire.

As the two leaders took questions from the press, it was somewhat difficult to hear what the US president was saying as the bagpipes played over him.